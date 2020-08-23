Religion briefs

Spaghetti meal
Mooresville ARP Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, will be having its spaghetti dinner Aug. 28 from 5-7:30 p.m. The meal will be take out only and will include spaghetti with meat sauce of a no meat sauce, chicken Alfredo, salad, bread, dessert and tea.
Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-11 and for ages 4 and younger. Proceeds will benefit the church.
Those coming are encouraged to enter off the Magnolia Street entrance. For additional information, call the church at 704-664-1273.
Enrollment time
Little Way Preschool pre-K class and the Little Way Virtual Academy of St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, are enrolling students. Visit the website at https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool for more information or contact Dayna Auten at dauten@sainttherese.net or call 980-444-2305.
Community
food pantry
The following item came from the Community Baptist Church’s website.
"The Community Chest Food Pantry is open every third Sunday evening of the month, from 4:30-7 p.m. If you would like to donate nonperishable canned food, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer and other helpful items, email the church at cbcmtmourne@gmail.com. If you would like to give money to support our cause, you can do so by visiting our Donations page or send any donations to Community Baptist Church, Attn: Food Pantry, P.O. Box 202, Mount Mourne, NC 28123.”
Drive-thru
food pantry
Remember Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Higher Purpose Church at West Wilson Avenue, Mooresville, will hold its first large-scale drive-thru food pantry event to assist the Mooresville community with some of their basic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. At each station, participants will be surveyed by household size by volunteers, who will then place the appropriate number of boxes of food into the patrons' trunks. The food for the event has been donated by Convoy of Hope.
Participants will then be offered the chance to drive close to the prayer tent and talk to a prayer volunteer if they need prayer before they leave. All interactions will include COVID-19 precautions, with masks worn by all volunteers and social distancing requested of all persons on the premises.
Higher Purpose Church encourages anyone who is interested in participating in the event to text "food" to 704-727-4454, providing their name and phone number in order to receive reminders and updates. In the event of rain, the event will be held Aug. 30 at the same time.
Services
- Faith Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, is having services Sundays at 11 a.m., and all are invited to attend. Services are held outside under the pavilion. There is space for social distancing, masks if you don’t have one, and a hand sanitizing station is also available.
- Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is having a children’s Sunday school at 10 a.m. under the trees with Murph, parking lot worship services at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with masks and social distancing and on Facebook at 11 a.m. Under the portico, Bible study is held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, studying Psalms 10. Bring a chair and Bible. On Wednesdays at 11 a.m., bingo is offered. Bring a chair and mask.
- Higher Purpose Church, 407 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, has outdoor worship services Sundays at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.