Religion briefs

Spaghetti supper
Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville is having its spaghetti supper Aug. 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this drive-thru only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.
Anniversary
Faith United Methodist Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, will be celebrating its 50th anniversary Aug. 29 during the 11 a.m. worship service using the theme of “Faith UMC, Faith Forward.”
All are invited to join them for this special occasion.
Chicken and dumplings
Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 648 W. Park Ave., Mooresville, will be having a homemade chicken and dumpling dinner Sept. 10 from 5-8 p.m. This will be a drive-thru only event.
Adult plates will be $9 and a small/child’s plate will be $5 and will include chicken and dumplings, green beans, sweet potatoes, slaw and/or applesauce, bread and homemade dessert.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-3683.
Women’s ministry
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville is hosting a luncheon at the church Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to launch its women’s ministry. Dr. Beverly Smith will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $12. Details, call 704-663-2263, email mooresvillechristian@gmail.com or visit the church office.
Newcomers’ class
Beginning Sept. 15, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10-week Just Moved — Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times.
Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10.
For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.