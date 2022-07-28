Religion briefs

Revival

Morrows Chapel United Methodist Church, 1536 Brawley School Road, will be hosting its annual revival Aug. 2-4 at 7 p.m. each evening in the sanctuary using the theme of “Still Here” taken from Matthew 7: 24-29. The Rev. Jerry Bowman from St. Paul UMC in Mooresville will be the guest speaker. All are invited to attend.

Tent meeting

A community tent meeting will be held in Mooresville under the big tent Aug. 6 from 6-8 p.m. at 509 S. Broad St. Minister Anthony Hailey of Charlotte will be the special guest speaker. Mooresville Christian Outreach and Victory Christian Center are serving as sponsors of the tent meeting. Pastor Jim Carr is senior pastor of Mooresville Christian Outreach, and Pastor Robyn Gool is senior pastor of Victory Christian Center.

All are invited to attend and hear the Good News.

Camp meeting

Morrows Chapel UMC, 1536 Brawley School Road, will be celebrating Camp Meeting Sunday, on Aug. 7 during the 11 a.m. worship service. The Rev. Dr. Russell Alexander, pastor of the local congregation, will share the message during the special service. All are invited to attend.

Concert planned

Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, will be hosting gospel pianist David Musselman in concert Aug. 6. Doors will open for seating at 6:15 p.m. with the concert beginning at 7 p.m. There is no charge for admission, but a love offering will be taken.

Free hot dogs

Faith UMC, 430 Patterson Avenue, continues to provide free hot dogs Wednesdays starting at 5 p.m. This is outside under the outdoor shelter. Community members, especially children and those in need of a meal are invited to join them.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., continues to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.