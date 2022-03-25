Religion briefs

Lunch and learn

All are invited to Prospect Presbyterian Church’s next Lunch n’ Learn event, which is scheduled for March 27 following morning worship at 11:45 a.m. Durden Dean with the Lion’s Club of Mooresville will present information about Camp Dogwood and the many resources that the Lion’s Club has available. You are asked to bring your old glasses to donate as well.

A light lunch will be served in the Family Life Center. This free event is open to the public. The Mooresville church is located at 9425 West NC Highway. For additional information, call 704-664-1514.

Fish on Fridays

Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., will be hosting Fish on Fridays selling croaker, perch and whiting. These meals are open to the public from 11 a.m. until and will be available both dine in and carry out. To place an order, call 704-660-0065.

Lenten opportunities

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will be offering multiple services and study courses during Lent, and all are invited to attend. Worship opportunities include: Morning Prayer, Tuesdays through Fridays at 8 a.m.; Evensong Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Eucharist on Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.; group meditation Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

For additional information, call the church at 704-663-5659.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., will have its spaghetti supper March 26 from 5-7:30 p.m. Please note that the meal this month will be both inside and drive-thru! Cost is $8 per plate and will include a choice of different sauces of Alfredo, meat sauce or marinara, along with a salad bar, bread, dessert, tea, water and coffee.

Prayer service

Mooresville AR Presbyterian, 659 Carpenter Ave., is continuing to hold a special prayer service each Wednesday in the sanctuary. It begins with a ringing of the bells at 5:20 p.m. in support of Ukraine and their freedom and independence as a nation and continues with a time of prayer from 5:30-6 p.m. All are invited to attend.

Following the time of prayer, the church will have its regular Wednesday services of a meal, children and youth activities and an adult Bible study, and all are invited to remain for these events as well.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville is offering a new GriefShare class from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one.

For more information or to sign up, call 704-236-7570 or visit the church’s website at shearerpca.org.

Bible study

Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 575 Brawley School Road, is hosting a new spring Bible study Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. in room A201. They will begin Rick Warren’s six week study entitled “The Habits of Happiness.”

Registration is not necessary, but it is always helpful. Visit https://www.willchapumc.org/grow/register.html. All are encouraged and welcome to join them on Wednesday evenings.