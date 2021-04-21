Religion briefs

Bible study

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be offering a Bible study on the book of Ruth on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. The group will have lunch at the Talley House for those who would like to go.

Spaghetti supper

Mooresville AR Presbyterian Church, 659 Carpenter Ave., Mooresville, is hosting its spaghetti supper April 30 from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost for this takeout only meal is $8 per plate. There will be a choice of different kinds of sauces — meat, nonmeat and chicken Alfredo — along with salad, bread and dessert.

Special service

On May 9, Mother’s Day, Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will return to one service only at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 684 Presbyterian Road, Mooresville is hosting a GriefShare class Saturdays through May 8, except May 1, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Cost for the event is free; however, those attending should register at the church’s website, shearerpca.org. For more information, call Jim Bigler, coordinator, at 704-236-7570.

Lunch served

A covered dish lunch will be held following the May 23 Pentecost Sunday service at Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville.