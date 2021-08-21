Religion briefs

Outdoor concert
Saint Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, Mooresville, is hosting a free outdoor concert Aug. 22 featuring the four-piece band, Love Not Money, with Randall and Jayne Sprinkle and friends.
There will be two food trucks on-site, Meadows Italiano and The Dog House; however, attendees are encouraged to bring a cooler with beverages to enjoy along with lawn chairs or blankets.
For more information, call Charley Patterson at 704-663-5659 or 704-928-6607 or visit http://www.welcomestpat.org/.
Newcomers’ class
Beginning Sept. 15, St. Therese Catholic Church will offer to all women a 10 week Just Moved – Newcomers’ class, which will provide encouragement for women going through the transition and adjustment of moving. Based on the book, “After the Boxes are Unpacked,” this is an opportunity to meet others, exchange insights and find the courage to put down roots all over again. Whether you stay at home, work outside the home, are single, married or retired, the stress of moving can overcome you at times.
Sessions meet from 10 a.m. to noon in Room 202/203 of the Parish Life Center, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville. The book is $10. For those interested, contact Sophia McNiff at sophialmcniff@gmail.com or Tracy deRoos at Tracyderoos@gmail.com.
The Net
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be offering The Net, a service for adults with disabilities ages 16 and older. The service will begin Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall.
Women’s ministry
Mooresville Christian Outreach, 635 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, is launching its women’s ministry called Women of MCO, with a luncheon at the church Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Apostle Dr. Beverly Smith, director and instructor for Life Christian University-BSM Huntersville campus, will be the guest speaker. All are invited to join for this time of worship followed by lunch. Dr. Beverly Smith will be the guest speaker. Tickets are $12.
For additional information, call 704-663-2263, email mooresvillechristian@gmail.com or visit the church office.