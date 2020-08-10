Religion briefs

The monthly fundraiser meal will return in August to Berea Baptist Church, 1015 River Highway, Mooresville. Scheduled for Aug. 22 from 5-7 p.m., the menu will be chicken and dumplings and green beans.
Cost is $9 for adults and $5 for children for the takeout only meal. Reservations can be made by calling the church office at 704-663-0986 or by visiting the website at http://www.bereabaptistlkn.com/ministries/fundraiser-dinners.
Services
- Faith Church, 430 Patterson Ave., Mooresville, is having services Sundays at 11 a.m., and all are invited to attend. Services are held outside under the pavilion. There is space for social distancing, masks if you don’t have one, and a hand sanitizing station is also available.
- Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is having a children’s Sunday school at 10 a.m. under the trees with Murph, parking lot worship services at 10 a.m., in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. with masks and social distancing and on Facebook at 11 a.m. The Bible study and Bingo return Aug. 12.
- Higher Purpose Church, 407 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville, has outdoor worship services on Sundays at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Enrollment time
Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, is enrolling now for the 2020-21 school year. Visit the website at https://sainttherese.net/little-way-preschool for more information or contact Dayna Auten at dauten@sainttherese.net or call 980-444-2305.
Food pantry
On Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Higher Purpose Church, 407 W. Wilson Ave., Mooresville will hold a large-scale drive-through food pantry event to assist the Mooresville community with some of their basic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. At each station, they will be surveyed by household size by volunteers, who will then place the appropriate number of boxes of food into the patrons' trunks.
Participants will be offered the chance to drive close to the prayer tent and talk to a prayer volunteer. All interactions will include COVID-19 precautions.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.