Religion briefs
Welcome Back to Church

Caldwell Chapel AME Zion Church, 123 Langtree Road, Mooresville, will be hosting a Welcome Back to Church Community Celebration on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be lots of activities taking place during the day including crafts and vendors with items available for purchase, free food and drinks provided and an ongoing raffle. There will also be an opportunity for children to meet police officers, firefighters and enjoy a bouncy house. All are welcome to attend.

Regular church will reopen Aug. 8 with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and morning service at 11 a.m. Rev. Louis Hunter Jr. is pastor of the local congregation.

Christmas in July

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, will be celebrating Christmas in July with worship at 10 a.m. July 25 and food, fun and festivities to follow at 11 a.m. There will be a cookout, karaoke, crafts and games, The “Luther Luge” and frozen treats. Visit www.saintmarkslutheran.com for information.

Summer celebration

St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, will be hosting their “God First” Summer Celebration on July 31 from 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot behind the church and Parish Life Center.

The public is invited to join them as there will be of fun activities for all ages to enjoy including a Christian band, food trucks, ice cream, corn hole, mosaic tile decorating, face painting, chalk drawings and more.

For additional information, visit the church website at sainttherese.net/events/god-first-summer-celebration.

