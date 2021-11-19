Religion briefs

Hanging of the Greens
The Music Ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will hold its annual Hanging of the Greens Service on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service of decorating the church for Advent and understanding the meaning will include music selections from The Grace Note Hand Bells, WAM Jr. Choir, WAM Kids Choir, Jubilee Hand Bells and sanctuary choir. This service will also include congregational carol singing.
The public is invited to attend. First Baptist Church is located in downtown Mooresville at 150 S. Church St. For more information, visit www.fbcmooresvile.com or call 704-664-2324.
Special services
Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be having some special services including: Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Thanksgiving Eve, a time of recognizing and acknowledging our blessings for 2021; and Nov. 28 at 6 p.m., Hanging of the Greens, a traditional time to sing the carols of the season and decorate the sanctuary. The historical significance of each decoration is noted.
Monday service
Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, Mooresville, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. Those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.
GriefShare
Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Church, Mooresville, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.