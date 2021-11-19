Religion briefs

Hanging of the Greens

The Music Ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will hold its annual Hanging of the Greens Service on Nov. 28 at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary. This service of decorating the church for Advent and understanding the meaning will include music selections from The Grace Note Hand Bells, WAM Jr. Choir, WAM Kids Choir, Jubilee Hand Bells and sanctuary choir. This service will also include congregational carol singing.

The public is invited to attend. First Baptist Church is located in downtown Mooresville at 150 S. Church St. For more information, visit www.fbcmooresvile.com or call 704-664-2324.

Special services

Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St., Mooresville, will be having some special services including: Nov. 24 at 6:30 p.m., Thanksgiving Eve, a time of recognizing and acknowledging our blessings for 2021; and Nov. 28 at 6 p.m., Hanging of the Greens, a traditional time to sing the carols of the season and decorate the sanctuary. The historical significance of each decoration is noted.

Monday service