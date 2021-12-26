 Skip to main content
Religion Briefs
Preschool registration

Registration for the 2022-23 school year at Little Way Preschool of St. Therese Catholic Church will get underway in January. Dates are Jan. 1 for currently enrolled students and siblings; Jan. 16-30 for registered parishioners; and Jan. 31 remaining spots open to the public. Visit the website at staintherese.net for more information. Call Dayna Auten at 980-444-2305 or dauten@sainttherese.net for details.

Monday service

Fieldstone Presbyterian Church, 804 Fieldstone Road, is offering an evening service called The Net every Monday from 6-6:45 p.m. in the church fellowship hall for folks with disabilities. It is nondenominational, and all are welcome to attend. For those who have questions or need additional information can email the church pastor at ingeromanchester@gmail.com.

GriefShare

Shearer Presbyterian Church, 648 Presbyterian Road, is offering a grief support group. GriefShare is a special weekly seminar and support group designed to help rebuild the life of those needing help and encouragement after the death of a loved one. For more information, call 704-236-7570 and register at shearerpca.org.

