Remembering those from Iredell who died in service to the country

Over the past 150 years, more than 900 Iredell County residents have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their country.

Between 600 and 700 men who were either born in Iredell County or resided here when the Civil War began died in battle or from wounds or disease out of about 2,750 Iredell men who served in the Civil War.

Another 296 Iredell County men and women are known to have died while on active duty, beginning with the Spanish-American War (1896) to the present. Some died during battle, after battle from wounds, some from disease, some in accidents or drownings. Figures are not available for Iredell County before 1788, when the county was formed. Iredell men served during the Mexican War, the Indian Wars and the Spanish-American War, but figures are not available.

The Tribune welcomes any corrections and additions in order to make this list as complete and accurate as possible.

Spanish-American War (1)





Troutman, John B.

World War I (64)





Arthurs, Clarence Alvin