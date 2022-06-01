Remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have given their lives in service to their country. And on May 30, a crowd gathered at the Library Park veterans promenade to do just that.

A brief ceremony, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, in conjunction with the town of Mooresville, was held at the park with John Gallina, co-founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes in Statesville, serving as the speaker.

Gallina said: “As a combat veteran, I can tell you, the bombs are still bursting, the rockets still put off a red glare, our flag is still standing because of the people that aren’t able to be here today. And that’s what today is about, not about the veterans, not about the barbecues, not about going out on the lake, but it’s about taking the time to remember those that paid a price in order for us to live a better life.”

Noting how easy it is to just walk past one another aimlessly or respond on social media to things that are shared, he challenged each one there to truly see and understand the needs of others.

“I believe that as we take time and we pause to pay our respect and honor those that went before us, I think if they could speak to us, they would challenge us to do more to help each other and those that are still here,” Gallina stressed. “They would challenge us to get out of our comfort zone, to have greater understanding and empathy for those that are around us in need. That’s a part of forming that more perfect union.”

It’s the responsibility of the people, not the government, he continued, to honor those left behind and those that are suffering.

“Countless Americans are suffering from post-traumatic stress. Countless Americans just need to be loved on,” he told the crowd. “They just need to know that they matter. That their service mattered.”

Pointing out that he saw many veterans who came for the event, he said they didn’t come for themselves but to remember and honor someone else.

Bill Sawyer, of Mooresville, was one such veteran who noted that the day was to remember others. He shared that he served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968, and with emotion he added, “where we lost 58,000 people.”

Sawyer said that being able to be at the ceremony “means we have the ability at this time every year to recognize all those lost souls who served our country.”

“Over 2.8 million Americans have died,” Gallina said with emotion. “It’s really hard to even fathom. I think of just the seven that I know that I served with, but 2.8 million have died so that we can gather here today. So when you go home today, think of how we can just repay a portion of those acts of honor and courage and sacrifice of service by doing something for somebody that’s still here.”

Freedom and being able to attend a ceremony on this day was what veteran Kerry Murdock noted. A Vietnam veteran, having served in the Army in 1968 and 1969, he said, “I think it means we’re free to come to a ceremony like this.”

In addition to Gallina, Mooresville Mayor Miles Atkins shared a few words and read the town’s proclamation for Memorial Day. He thanked the veterans who have served, “but,” he noted, “we are here to honor and remember those that we’ve lost.”

The proclamation began by noting that the day was a national event and is a “solemn reminder that free is never free. It is a moment of collective reflection on the noble sacrifices of those who gave their last measure of devotion and service for our ideals and in defense of our nation.”

Marlo Mikeal, co-chair of the Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee, welcomed everyone and shared a few words, noting that Memorial Day has a special place in her heart personally. An Air Force veteran, she shared that she and her children are a Gold Star family, having lost her husband while he serving this country.

“Remembering the lost loved ones,” she said, is what this day is all about. “My hope is that you will spend at least part of this day not only remembering and cherishing the memories of those who’ve served our great nation, but if possible taking time to reach out to a family member and sharing a story of their loved one or just letting them know you are thinking about the loved one because it’s in those memories that that person still lives,” she continued.

John Liburdi, of Mooresville, a retired Air Force colonel who served 40 years active duty — six in the Navy and 34 in the Air Force — was at the event. Assigned overseas 26 years and also aboard ship, Liburdi noted he was “telecommunications and information systems, computer network manager overseer.”

He noted that being at the ceremony was “an opportunity to pay my respects as the rest of the community is doing to all those who served and also made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and I think this is a wonderful manifestation during very turbulent times in the world and also in our society. So I think this is a good thing for everybody.”

Others participating in the special Memorial Day ceremony included Cotton Ketchie, who shared the invocation; veterans Kathleen Green and Ralph Dagenhart, who presented the colors as well as conducting a ceremonial folding of the flag; Kaci Everhart, who sang the national anthem; and Tristin Sneary, who carried a specially made wreath to honor those who have fallen and placed it near the podium after which he played taps, bringing the ceremony to a conclusion.