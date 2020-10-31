Remnants of hurricane damage homes, cause power outages

The remnants of Hurricane Zeta caused damage to homes and knocked out power to thousands in Iredell County Thursday.

A manufactured home on Soule Lane was damaged when a tree fell onto it.

Emergency crews throughout Mooresville responded to calls for downed trees as the storm blew through Thursday.

The Iredell County Director of Fire Services and Emergency Management Kent Greene said that there were seven reports of trees falling on houses.

The high winds that brought down trees also prevented electric crews from getting out to begin repairs. Utility companies reported that they were forced to wait until the winds died down mid-afternoon Thursday before repairs could safely begin.

A downed tree at the home of Jon and Mandy Amon in Mooresville caused little damage.

Jon Amon said the white oak tree, estimated to be between 120 to 150 years old fell in the safest place in the yard of the Main Street home.

“We were pretty fortunate that it put down in the safest place. It didn’t hit any power lines or cars,” Jon Amon said Friday.