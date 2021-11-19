Rep. McNeely seeks reelection in District 84

North Carolina House Rep. Jeff McNeely said he will seek reelection in District 84 in the upcoming 2022 election in an announcement on Wednesday.

“It has been a great honor to serve the fine people of Iredell County in the North Carolina House. I wanted to wait until our budget process was over, so I could contemplate on this decision. I have worked extremely hard to help my district and the state through these difficult times. I hope everyone realizes my efforts, and votes to allow me to serve you for two more years. Thank you for this opportunity to continue to fight for you and your family’s values and liberties,” McNeely said in a news release.

Redistricting reshaped District 84 as it reaches deeper into southern Iredell while Troutman and Mooresville remain in other districts as they previously had.

McNeely currently serves on the following standing committees in the N.C. House: Agriculture, Appropriations, Appropriations, Agriculture and Natural and Economic Resources, Education—K-12, Judiciary 4.