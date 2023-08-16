The EnergyUnited Foundation awarded nearly $80,000 in the month of June to nonprofit organizations, individuals, households and families. Through the first six months of the year, the foundation has donated more than $300,000 to individuals, households, families and nonprofit organizations throughout the cooperative’s 19-county service area.

EnergyUnited officials recently hosted check presentations in recognition of the Foundation’s four nonprofit donations in June, which totaled $31,530. Recipients included Just HOPE, Rescue Ranch, 957 Mobile Care, and the Neighborhood Care Center.

“The EnergyUnited Foundationis proudly supports local communities and nonprofit agencies with each of its community assistance programs,” said Debra Citta, program coordinator for the EnergyUnited Foundation. “Our organization was founded on a cooperative vision of community support with neighbors helping neighbors and these grants represent our continued commitment to this ideal.”

The EnergyUnited Foundation is a voluntary, member-funded nonprofit organization supported by EnergyUnited’s Operation Round-Up program. More than 90,000 EnergyUnited members choose to participate in the program by “rounding up” their electric bills each month. The maximum monthly contribution for an individual member with one account is 99 cents. Each of these small contributions are pooled together in a single fund managed by the EnergyUnited Foundation to support needy individuals, families and essential nonprofit organizations that complete an application explaining the reason and purpose for their requested grant.