Rescue Ranch holding registration for Critter Camps

Parents of preschoolers to eighth-grade students can now register their children for Rescue Ranch’s 2021 Critter Camps, daily spring and daily/one-week summer camp sessions offering hands-on educational experiences with animal interactions.
Critter Camps are designed to be fun, educational camp experiences for children who love animals. All camps involve daily interaction with animals, games, crafts and STEM activities. Campers will learn how to care for animals, provide enrichment and promote humane animal care to others.
In addition, and weather depending, campers will explore the ranch’s walking trails and have access to the 10,000-square-foot inclusive Earnhardt Family playground.
Assisting with each camp session are Rescue Ranch’s permanent residents and animal ambassadors that include steer, turkeys, miniature horses, potbellied pigs, a variety of parrots, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, lizards, tortoises and more.
The 2021 Critter Camp schedule is as follows:
Spring break
For kindergarten through 5th-grade students, the spring break session is available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 per day or $190 per child, per week, March 8-12.
• Farming with my Gnomies — This week campers will learn about gardening and taking care of the Ranch’s farm animals. Students will complete STEM experiments, have hands on animal interactions, craft and plant a garden at the ranch.
To register for the Spring Break Critter Camp, visit rescueranch.com/programs/camps/.
Summer camp
For preschool children ages 4 or 5, there are two sessions available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Myth Busters — Campers will solve common myths about science and animals. The cost is $100 per child, per four-day session and the dates include June 14-17.
• Shipwrecked — Campers will learn about the kinds of animals you find on an island and their environment. The cost is $100 per child, per four-day session and the dates include July 19-22.
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade, there are seven themed, weekly sessions available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Myth Busters — Campers will solve common myths about science and animals. The cost is $200 per child, per five-day session and the dates include June 7-11, June 14-18, June 21-15 and July 5-9 ($40 per day for July session).
• Shipwrecked — Campers will learn about the kinds of animals you find on an island and their environment. The cost is $200 per child, per five-day session and the dates include July 19-23, July 26-30 and Aug. 2-6.
For students entering sixth through eighth grade, there is one themed weeklong session from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Animal Careers — From veterinarians, to zookeepers, to wildlife rehabilitators campers will learn about all different careers for animal lovers. The cost is $200 per child, per week and the date is July 12-16.
For campers with special needs, entering first through sixth grade, there are two weeklong, half-day sessions available from 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m.
• Shipwrecked — Campers will learn about the kinds of animals you find on an island and their environment. The cost is $25 per child, per week. No additional discounts are available this week as the cost has been reduced thanks to donor support and the date is June 28 through July 2.
These sessions are open to children with disabilities including but not limited to, autism, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and other special needs that require more supervision and a smaller group setting in order to have a successful camp experience. This camp is taught by certified teachers with exceptional children experience who are first aid and CPR certified.
To register for this session, contact Allyson Floyd at 704-768-0909 or at education@rescueranch.com.
A 10% discount applies for any preschool, elementary or middle school Summer Critter Camp if registered by March 15 or a 5% discount if registered by May 1. Also available is a $10 sibling discount when registered together. For some sessions, extended care is available from 8-9 a.m. and 4-5:30 p.m. for $15 per day.
Registration will remain open as long as space is available. For more information on Rescue Ranch’s Critter Camps or to register, visit rescueranch.com/programs/camps/. Payment plans and partial scholarships are available.