Meet Rebel! Rebel is a young hound mix that is a giant baby! All he wants to do is cuddle up in your lap or take a nap in the shade.

He’s very mellow and enjoys watching TV on the couch. He’s dog friendly and likes playing in the yard.

He also enjoys falling asleep to baby lullabies and will bring you a stuffed animal when he’s ready for bed.

All Rebel needs is a fenced yard and lots of love! This hound is good to go!

Apply to adopt Rebel at RescueRanchAdoptions.com.