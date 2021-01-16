 Skip to main content
Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week
Rescue Ranch Pet of the Week

Peaches is finished with her elf duties for the year and is looking for her forever home! This big-eared beauty loves doing tricks and spins! She is a flirty girl that loves playing with other dogs and being the life of the party. This 25-pound low rider is ready for your couch! To adopt Peaches or view more adoptable animals, please visit RescueRanchAdoptions.com.

