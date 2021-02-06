 Skip to main content
Rescue Ranch pet(s) of the week
Rescue Ranch pets of the week

Rescue Ranch pet(s) of the week

Dolly is done working 9-to-5 and is ready for her forever home! This 6-week-old Lab/husky mix is the sweetest little girl! She also has two sisters available for adoption.

Apply to adopt Dolly or one of her sisters at RescueRanchAdoptions.com.

