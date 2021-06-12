 Skip to main content
Rescue Ranch Pets of the Week
Merry and Pippin are not so sure about a bath.

Merry and Pippin are looking for new homes.

Adopt Merry (male) and Pippin (gender unsure). Pippin and Merry are 7-weeks-old. They are very playful and love to cuddle. They're great with dogs and cats, and would do wonderful in a home with other pets. They love boxes and they LOVE to talk. Apply to adopt Merry and/or Pippin at RescueRanchAdoptions.com

