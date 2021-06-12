Adopt Merry (male) and Pippin (gender unsure). Pippin and Merry are 7-weeks-old. They are very playful and love to cuddle. They're great with dogs and cats, and would do wonderful in a home with other pets. They love boxes and they LOVE to talk. Apply to adopt Merry and/or Pippin at RescueRanchAdoptions.com
Rescue Ranch Pets of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 23-29.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from May 21-26. For more information regarding specific plots of…
- Updated
The 2021 Hemmings Motor News Great Race Tour will start in San Antonio,
At the regularly scheduled meeting of the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education in May, the board approved the naming a new director of caree…
- Updated
Tulle Bridal LKN, owned by sisters Donna Sada and Melissa Chase, was one of the host sites of Operation Wedding Gown, a campaign offered by Br…
Mooresville made sure Officer Jordan H. Sheldon won’t be forgotten by the town with the dedication of the dog park in his memory on Saturday.
Staff, graduates and junior marshals lined up on the field waiting for the ceremony to begin as music played in the background. The day was su…
- Updated
The town of Mooresville has welcomed additional new summer interns throughout its departments for 2021.
The AT&T Pioneers financially sponsored a Sleep in Heavenly Peace Bunks Across America 2021 built as well as bringing 63 volunteers June 4…
- Updated
Gov. Roy Cooper has extended the state's COVID-19 emergency management response for another six weeks — until July 30 — citing it is necessary to keep pivotal state and federal pandemic relief programs in place.
Executive Order No. 220 retains the remaining social-distancing and public-health policies that could have expired at 5 p.m. Friday.