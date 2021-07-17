 Skip to main content
Rescue Ranch's Evening For The Animals set for Aug. 7
Rescue Ranch's Evening For The Animals set for Aug. 7

roger.jpg

Former foster pup, Roger, is ready for Rescue Ranch’s Evening for the Animals.

 Photo used with permission

Tickets are now on sale for Rescue Ranch’s Evening For The Animals. The dinner event is scheduled for Aug. 7 at the Brawley Estate in Mooresville and will include drinks, dinner, dancing, a silent auction, and encounters with a few of the Ranch’s animal ambassadors and fosters.

Tickets are $150 per person for the cocktail attire event and can be purchased by emailing Amy Kwiatkowski at amy@rescueranch.com or calling Rescue Ranch at 704-768-0909.

“We’re excited to be back in a safer space to host our annual dinner this year,” said Krissie Newman, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “We hope by moving the event to August it will be more accommodating of folks’ schedules. Each year, the event brings the community together to learn more about our animal education programs at Rescue Ranch promoting responsible pet ownership and now our foster/adoption program.”

All proceeds from the dinner benefit Rescue Ranch’s mission. The nonprofit animal welfare organization promotes respect for all animals through education; is committed to agricultural, environmental and wildlife conservation; and facilitates rehabilitation, rescue and responsible pet ownership in order to enhance the human-animal bond.

In addition to dinner, guests will have the opportunity to learn more about how Rescue Ranch’s mission and programs incorporate and impact the local community.

For more information on Rescue Ranch visit, rescueranch.com, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About Rescue Ranch

Rescue Ranch is a nonprofit animal welfare organization founded by Krissie Newman and NASCAR driver Ryan Newman. The 87-acre facility offers school, Scout and camp programs, birthday parties and private tours, which promote humane education through hands-on learning. Rescue Ranch is located in Statesville, North Carolina - less than an hour from Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Hickory.

