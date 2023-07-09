LINVILLE — Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that you may now reserve your spot for the second of the Saturday presentations — and fourth overall — in its 2023 Grandfather Presents speaker series. Audubon North Carolina Director of Conservation and Interim Executive Director Curtis Smalling will present “State of the Birds 2023” on Aug. 26.

The hour-long event, included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership, will take place at 2 p.m. in the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery.

This season’s Grandfather Presents roster also features five ticketed Thursday evening events with internationally- and nationally-known presenters who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around exploration, nature and conservation. The four remaining Thursday presenters in the 2023 lineup are:

Emmy Award-winning travel TV host and producer Samantha Brown — July 13

Ornithologist, author and illustrator David Sibley — Aug. 31

Appalachian State University Geography Professor and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Baker Perry — Sept. 7

Chief meteorologist at WCNC-TV Brad Panovich — Sept. 21

Audubon North Carolina, a state office of the National Audubon Society, represents over 50,000 supporters, nine local chapters and six college campus chapters across North Carolina. Founded in 1902, Audubon North Carolina builds upon a rich heritage of conserving and restoring ecologically valuable land that we share with all wildlife by focusing on the needs of birds.

As both director of conservation and interim executive director of Audubon North Carolina, Smalling is responsible for the Working Lands, Coastal Sanctuaries and Bird-Friendly Communities and Policy programs for the organization.

He is a member of several conservation committees, such as the International Golden-winged Warbler Working Group (including working on this species and others on their wintering grounds in Nicaragua), chair of the N.C. State Scientific Council Bird Committee and a member of the steering committee for the Bird Atlas effort in North Carolina. He has been involved in wind and bird interactions for two decades, including serving on the state’s first wind working group and helping draft legislation and model local ordinances regarding wind energy.

Smalling is a 1985 magna cum laude graduate of Appalachian State University with a bachelor of arts in biology and, in 1996, received a master of arts in Appalachian Studies. A lifelong bird watcher, Smalling began watching birds with his grandfather, who was very interested in purple martins. He is a contributing author or editor for several books, publications and peer-reviewed papers. He resides in Garner, with his wife of 40 years, Mary, and has three children and five grandchildren.

The presentation will be held in the Wilson Center’s Classroom in the Clouds event space at 2 p.m., and guests are encouraged to arrive early or stay late to chat with Smalling.

“We greatly look forward to hearing from Curtis Smalling and learning more about his efforts at Audubon North Carolina and the work he does on various conservation committees,” said John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Curtis epitomizes the spirit of stewardship and dedication to our avian friends that is so important to us here at Grandfather Mountain, and we hope all attendees will come away from his presentation sharing that same sentiment.”

To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: Curtis Smalling” — which is included in park admission or with a Bridge Club membership — and to reserve your spot, visit www.grandfather.com/event/curtis-smalling.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.