Resources available for fosters of teenagers

Every child deserves a safe and stable place to live regardless of age. In November, our agency recognizes National Adoption Awareness Month. Numerous children and teenagers remain in foster care in hopes that they will find their “forever home.” Without the proper support and guidance from a loving family, teenagers struggle to transition into adulthood.
Facts: teenagers who age out of foster care are more likely to become homeless, be incarcerated, struggle with substance abuse, drop out of high school, be unemployed or become parents at an early age. As the Iredell County LINKS coordinator, I have watched numerous teenagers remain in foster care due to a lack of adoptive homes willing to accept teens. Statistics show that this year alone, more than 20,000 youth will age out of foster care without a family. That means no one to turn to for advice, help or just the simple pat on the back and encouragement.
As we know, during adolescence, teenagers are learning more about themselves, their identity and who they want to become. It is increasingly important that they have safe and stable adoptive homes to feel secure as they continue to grow and develop. They require the same sense of connectedness, love, support and encouragement that families provide us throughout our life.
What is oftentimes unknown to individuals considering adopting teens is that, there is an abundance of support for families. LINKS is the North Carolina Foster Care Independence Program for youth and young adults who have experienced time in foster care. LINKS services are available to current and former teenagers in foster care until the age of 21. LINKS provides transitional funds which are utilized to assist teens with achieving positive outcomes. Additionally, teenagers who are adopted at the age of 12 or older, but have not yet reached age 21 may also be eligible to receive financial assistance for college and vocational training.
Iredell County Department of Social Services completed 27 adoptions during the last fiscal year; therefore helping those children obtain permanence and now they have a forever family to continue “to grow up in.”
If you have the willingness to assure safety, well-being and permanence for teenagers in foster care, please contact the Iredell County Department of Social Services for additional information.
Taylor Burris is a social worker with the Iredell County Department of Social Services.