 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Restoration work on the downtown murals is underway

  • 0
3-27 painting mural
Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

Scott Allred with Brushcan Custom Murals and Design in Asheville was busy at work Thursday on this mural at 202 N. Main St. He noted that he had one more section on this particular to work on highlighting DeLuxe Ice Cream and then he would be moving to another area of this North Main Street Phase II, which is slated for sign restoration work.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon union fight: Workers in Alabama vote whether to join union