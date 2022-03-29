Scott Allred with Brushcan Custom Murals and Design in Asheville was busy at work Thursday on this mural at 202 N. Main St. He noted that he had one more section on this particular to work on highlighting DeLuxe Ice Cream and then he would be moving to another area of this North Main Street Phase II, which is slated for sign restoration work.
Restoration work on the downtown murals is underway
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trinity Baptist Church in Mooresville has hired Terry Lyons as its first director of preschool and children’s ministry. She will lead all aspe…
The United Way of Iredell County has a new home.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 13-19. For more information regarding specific plots …
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 13-19.
A nurse at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has been recognized with the prestigious DAISY Foundation Award. Becky DeLucia, MSN, RN, critic…
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
Buy a meal and help Ukrainian refugees.
Community, conversation and coffee with cops were all a part of Bryce Whinnery’s senior project as he provided a Coffee and Cops event at Pine…