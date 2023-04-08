C.H.O.I.C.E.S. Outreach Ministries will host Resurrection Day (Easter sunrise services) at 6:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 142 S. Maple St., Mooresville. There will be a meal after the services. For more information or for directions contact 704-491-4587 or www.choicesoutreach.org or via email at choicesoutreach@outlook.com.
Resurrection Day sunrise services scheduled at Mooresville church
