Retired NYPD officer rescues driver from sinking car in Lake Norman

A retired New York Police Department officer rescued the driver of a vehicle that ended up in the water off Williamson Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue said in a news release that a call was received around 3:02 p.m. Wednesday regarding a vehicle in the water at 643 Williamson Road. When crews arrived, they found the driver had been rescued by a passer-by, the retired officer.

The vehicle left the road, ended up in Lake Norman and was filling up with water when the retired officer jumped into the lake, unbuckled the driver’s seat belt and got the driver out of the vehicle. A boater jumped into the water and assisted with swimming the driver to a nearby dock.

The driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center for treatment.

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the accident. Mooresville Fire-Rescue remained on the scene until the vehicle was retrieved.