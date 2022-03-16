Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship: Application deadline to apply is April 1

In 2022, the fourth annual Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to two girls in the amount of $2,000 each. Recipients will be notified by the week of May 2, and they will be invited to the Girls on the Run 5K to be held May 15. The presentation of the awards will be made by Richard Fielding, husband to Rhylee, and his daughters, and recipients will be celebrated by the community of Girls on the Run supporters. Any girl who has participated in Girls on the Run, third-fifth grades, or Girls on Track, which is now Heart & Sole, sixth-eighth grades, in Iredell, Rowan or Forsyth counties and who will enter college in the fall of 2022 is eligible to apply. Scholarship guidelines and application can be found at: Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship Application (runsignup.com).
About the scholarshipThis scholarship is named after Rhylee Fielding, who more than 10 years ago worked with Woodland Heights Elementary in Mooresville to launch the Girls on the Run program there. With a passion for fitness and female leadership, Rhylee dedicated her time to inspire her daughters and their peers to be joyful, healthy and confident.
Saddened when Rhylee lost her battle with cancer in 2017, the Girls on the Run of Greater Piedmont created a scholarship to honor her and award to alumni who have followed in her footsteps to serve as a role model in the community.
About Girls on the Run
Founded in 1996 with only 13 girls, Girls on the Run is now an international nonprofit organization that has served more than two million girls. They host more than 330 5Ks per year, making it the largest 5K series, by number of events, in the world. For more information about how to get involved in your community, visit www.girlsontherun.org.