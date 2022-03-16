Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship: Application deadline to apply is April 1

In 2022, the fourth annual Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to two girls in the amount of $2,000 each. Recipients will be notified by the week of May 2, and they will be invited to the Girls on the Run 5K to be held May 15. The presentation of the awards will be made by Richard Fielding, husband to Rhylee, and his daughters, and recipients will be celebrated by the community of Girls on the Run supporters. Any girl who has participated in Girls on the Run, third-fifth grades, or Girls on Track, which is now Heart & Sole, sixth-eighth grades, in Iredell, Rowan or Forsyth counties and who will enter college in the fall of 2022 is eligible to apply. Scholarship guidelines and application can be found at: Rhylee Fielding Memorial Scholarship Application (runsignup.com).