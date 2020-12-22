Richard Dalrymple's voice of care, compassion still speaks loud and clear

When it came to anything jazz, whether it was the music itself and its history, the musicians or the instruments they played, Richard Dalrymple was described, by some of those who knew him best, as “a phenomenal scholar, a jazz connoisseur, passionate and knowledgeable,” just for starters.
Dalrymple, who lived in Huntersville, was well-known by many in Mooresville who listened to him on the local Mooresville WHIP radio station where he served as the DJ of the Saturday Morning Jazz Party program.
George Hoar, a good friend of Dalrymple’s and an accomplished jazz musician, noted that “Richard had a great voice for radio” and he not only hosted the weekly radio program, but he said that Richard is “on a couple of my CD’s doing spoken word.”
Dalrymple lost his long battle with cancer last year on Christmas Day, and while his voice isn’t heard on the radio, his voice of care and compassion still speaks loud and clear in the hearts and memories of his family and friends.
“He was just a good, good guy, always smiling, always joking,” said Donna Dalrymple, Richard’s wife of 43 years.
“His family was everything to him,” said Mike Zinna, a Huntersville jazz guitarist, and another who called Dalrymple a close friend.
Donna and Richard met in New York, she said. With a smile in her voice, she noted their first date was a concert.
“Our first date, I think it was Patti Austin,” she said. “Back then there were lots of free concerts. The first date, I think it was her and I think it was a rain storm. We were soaked when we left,” she said with a laugh as she shared that memory.
“Richard was a friend to all,” said Regina Hoar, George’s wife, who said Richard “always (had) a kind word. Nothing but love in his heart. He welcomed one and all, and was a very good listener.”
Regina described Richard as “such an enjoyable, good, decent, honest, hardworking man with so much love and joy in his heart for all. He's dearly missed not just by us, but by all the lives he touched.”
Dalrymple loved to share his passion for jazz with his audience every Saturday sharing both the music and its rich history. However, as was noted in his obituary, if there were some who were not fans, he would “spark their interest because of his passion for the music.”
Coming from a musical family, it’s no surprise that Dalrymple held music so dear to his heart. And even though as his wife said, he “didn’t excel in playing an instrument or singing” his knowledge and appreciation for jazz was “unsurpassed” as noted by his friend George Hoar.
“I don’t know how old he was when he started listening to jazz,” said Donna, “he always loved it.”
And even though the love of music was always in his heart, he didn’t start his time behind the microphone at WHIP until he retired from his career as a social worker in New York City and he and wife Donna moved to Huntersville, where one of their daughters lives.
Being a radio DJ wasn’t brand new for Dalrymple as he had a little bit of previous experience while in New Jersey, noted Regina Hoar, but it was his close friend and barber David Beatty who hosted a gospel program on WHIP that “convinced him to do the show” said Donna. “They would be talking music all the time,” she said of the two.
Dalrymple used his time on the air to educate his listeners and featured the music of the jazz greats as well as local jazz musicians.
“A big fan and supporter of new jazz artists, he often featured them on his radio program,” Regina Hoar shared. “He felt it was very important to support the arts of all forms especially local. He also has quite an extensive and impressive collection of African-American artwork in his home in Huntersville.”
And his radio show wasn’t just heard locally, but as was noted in his obituary, he “made personal connections with many in North America and around the world with his radio show, which not only broadcast on a local AM Station but also on the World Wide Web.”
Because of his compassion for the music, Dalrymple took his responsibilities at the radio station to heart and made sure he was always prepared for his time on the air.
“With a jazz radio show, it's required to announce all the musicians that played on whatever artist music that was aired because that is what the jazz listener expects. So the show has to be planned out beforehand,” said George Hoar. “I have great memories of going down to the radio station and seeing Richard do his thing. He was always very well prepared with all his handwritten notes on all the music he was going to air and was always very happy to see anyone who stopped by to see him. I considered Richard's show one of the best jazz radio shows in the country.”
Through his show and just in general, he touched many lives as his wife Donna noted, “he was a great, all-out guy, he never met a stranger. He was a talker,” she said with a laugh. “Sometimes I had to cut him off.”
And if he did meet someone for the first time, it wasn’t long before the strangers became friends as was evident by how he and Zinna met and became great friends.
It was under “very humorous circumstances” that the pair met, Zinna said.
“It started when I put my hot rod Mustang in a ditch in front Starbucks here in Huntersville on a very snowy morning. It was funny because I’m a former New Yorker, and I’m supposed to know how to drive in that stuff,” Zinna said. “It resulted in a few funny articles in the local paper, resulting in some funny letter to the editor. In the last one, I answered as funny as I could, but managed to mention the release of my first CD with George Hoar and Brian Sullivan, “Roar of the Archtops.” Apparently Richard was following the articles because not soon after I got a surprise call from Richard. He said he read my last letter in the papers. He explained that he was a jazz aficionado and had a jazz radio show on 1350AM the WHIP in Mooresville.”
Dalrymple worked hard to both locate and promote local jazz talent and played their music on his radio program. He asked Zinna for a copy of the CD to which he readily agreed, and he “began playing cuts from it, which was thrilling,” Zinna said.
However, their acquaintance didn’t end there, but Zinna said that Dalrymple came to where he and Hoar and drummer Brian Sully Sullivan were playing.
“We immediately hit it off, like we knew each other for years. He was enthralled by our be bop straight ahead NY style. He came to a lot to our gigs. We found out just how deep his knowledge and passion he had for jazz,” Zinna shared.
Other local musicians that Dalrymple has featured on his jazz program have included Shawn Ervin, a Mooresville native and saxophonist, and Troy Conn, jazz guitarist, born in Charlotte and teacher at Jazz Camp.
Both Richard and Donna would travel to the various jazz festivals where he had a guest spot including the annual Spoleto Jazz Festival in Charleston and the Savannah Jazz Festival.
Encouraging and supporting his friends at their concerts was important to Dalrymple Zinna shared.
“One of our proudest moments was when he and his wife Donna came all the way over to Greenville S.C. where we performed at Blues Boulevard. He really inspired us by being there,” Zinna said. “That’s the way he was. He always supported us and others. There was always that smile and that look he gave you. We of course always introduced him to the audience and promoted the show.”
It was in October of last year that Dalrymple organized an Artisan Market and Jazz Concert at Veteran's Park in Huntersville and at this concert Hoar and Zinna had Richard perform the cuts he recited on the CD "Takin on Monk."
On this CD, Dalrymple speaks 'the spoken word' of Jack Kerouac, American novelist/poet, while Hoar and Zinna play their version of jazz pianist Thelonious Monk in the background.
“It's quite moving, and a message that still resonates today,” noted Regina Hoar.
During this time, “we knew he was sick, but not how bad, said Zinna. “He got a big thrill MCing the event and performing the spoken word cuts. He never missed a chance to MC many of the locals and very fine artists in Charlotte. He was always there for every concert and every jazz gig he found. He lived jazz and art,” Zinna said. “A true Renaissance man in every way. His wife Donna always there and supporting as well. That concert in Huntersville was a big deal for him, and we were incredibly thankful he did it.”
Richard Maurice Dalrymple, 76, born on Dec. 24, 1943, was a loving husband to Donna, father to Nicole and Tanya, and the late Leonardis “Lenny” Maurice Dalrymple, grandfather to Ethan, Ivana, Paris and Sydney, great-grandfather to Kadence and Mason, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and lover of jazz.
“When you spoke to him, he would make you feel like the most important person at that moment,” shared George Hoar. “He loved when you called him up during his show and commented on some of the music he aired. We still haven't gotten over his passing. He is surely missed.”
He was “always upbeat and generous and encouraging and so full of positive energy,” Zinna said. And even in the hospital last year just before Christmas, Zinna said that Dalrymple displayed that same encouraging attitude telling him that “things could be worse.”
“It was amazing the impact he had in our community,” Zinna noted. “I have not gotten over the loss of my friend Richard Dalrymple. I miss that sense of humor and the friendship and love. I think about him literally every day, especially Saturday morning. His family was everything to him and it is a privilege to know and be friends with them. To say he’s missed is a huge understatement.”