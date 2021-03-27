Richard’s Coffee Shop anticipates reopening April 15

The loss of each “in itself is horrible,” he stressed, “and we haven’t been able to do anything for them. That is weighing on a lot of minds.”

In addition to gathering and honoring, Hedley shared that another reason they hope to open is to increase the monies coming in to be able to cover costs of the shop and to help with needs of veterans.

While the shutdown has not stopped them from taking care of veterans, as online giving as well as some giving personally enabled them to take care of needs, this amount was about 20 percent of the normal income.

“We received enough to cover the cost of utilities and for veterans who needed help.”

One blessing, he said, was the fact that their mortgage had been paid off, and they didn’t have that expense as well.

When the coffee shop does reopen, they anticipate opening it as normal with a six days a week schedule along with food service. However, depending on how many come, Hedley noted they may change their hours of operation, opening at 8 a.m. instead of the usual 7 a.m. and closing around 1 p.m. in the place of 3 p.m.

It is hoped that the Saturday morning musicians will return as well. Hedley said that this special time drew quite a range of ages joining in the fun.