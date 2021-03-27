Richard’s Coffee Shop anticipates reopening April 15

Having shut down on March 15, 2020, plans to reopen Richard’s Coffee Shop are in the works for April 15, exactly one year and one month later.
John Hedley, executive director, shared that many veterans have been asking when this would happen, noting how the gathering at the coffee shop is “central to so many lives.”
For health and safety purposes, Hedley noted they have been unable to open the doors. “Lots will depend on what the governor is putting forth as restrictions,” Hedley said, but they are aiming for April as the timeframe to reopen.
When the friends of the coffee shop return, “I want to reopen as Richard’s Coffee Shop with people coming in with no restraints, and be able to share a laugh, give a hug. That’s the true Richard’s Coffee Shop,” Hedley said.
In addition to getting back with their friends and fellow veteran family, Hedley noted that “another thing driving a desire to open is they want to do something in the way of a memorial/celebration of life” for those they have lost during this time away.
During the year, Hedley said they have lost 30 people — 25 veterans, three wives and two of their Saturday morning musicians. Some of these have been lost to COVID-19 and others from other causes, he noted. But with each loss, they have not been able to honor any of them due to the pandemic restrictions.
The loss of each “in itself is horrible,” he stressed, “and we haven’t been able to do anything for them. That is weighing on a lot of minds.”
In addition to gathering and honoring, Hedley shared that another reason they hope to open is to increase the monies coming in to be able to cover costs of the shop and to help with needs of veterans.
While the shutdown has not stopped them from taking care of veterans, as online giving as well as some giving personally enabled them to take care of needs, this amount was about 20 percent of the normal income.
“We received enough to cover the cost of utilities and for veterans who needed help.”
One blessing, he said, was the fact that their mortgage had been paid off, and they didn’t have that expense as well.
When the coffee shop does reopen, they anticipate opening it as normal with a six days a week schedule along with food service. However, depending on how many come, Hedley noted they may change their hours of operation, opening at 8 a.m. instead of the usual 7 a.m. and closing around 1 p.m. in the place of 3 p.m.
It is hoped that the Saturday morning musicians will return as well. Hedley said that this special time drew quite a range of ages joining in the fun.
Anyone is welcome to come and visit the shop, join in a cup of coffee, visit around the table and enjoy the fellowship. So, mark your calendars for April 15 at 8 a.m. for the grand reopening.