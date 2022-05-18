Rides benefit Christian Mission

During the annual Race City Festival, which was held May 14, visitors could try their hand at bull riding with the proceeds helping a local nonprofit. First Presbyterian Church in Mooresville was offering rides on a mechanical bull set up in its parking lot off Broad Street with monies raised going to benefit The Christian Mission. Several who were helping to oversee the ticket sales said that a good crowd had come to give it a try and see how long they could stay on, including Connie and Elijah Johnson, who are pictured above.