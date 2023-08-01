Local restaurant Rio 150 Mexican will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in early August.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant’s River Highway location on Aug. 7. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with co-owner Rashel Limper about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Rio 150 Mexican, formerly known as La Unica, opened in 2015 and rebranded in the spring of this year. It is owned by Limper, her husband Dylan, her parents, Ruben and Martha Soule and her uncle, Guillermo Ceballos. They have recently opened a second location at Mooresville’s Mill One development.

Limper started in the restaurant business at 14 as a hostess.

“My mom put me in to be a hostess because I was so shy, and she wanted me to be able to speak to people,” she says. She worked up to server, then manager at her uncle’s restaurant, and now is an owner. She still serves however, because service is so important to her and she likes to interact with her customers.

The restaurant, which seats about 200 including the patio, has won numerous awards including Most Authentic Mexican, a Lake Normy award, and a NextDoor award every year they have been open.

Limper describes the menu as Cali-style Mexican. Popular food items that may be featured on the episode include the birria tacos, which Limper thought was just a passing TikTok trend, but says they sell like crazy. Another item is the Willie tacos, created by and named after her uncle (his nickname is Willie), which are soft corn tacos filled with a choice of protein mixed with chorizo, grilled onions and jalapenos and nopales (cactus).

“We ended up putting them on the menu and they are super good. I eat those all the time,” notes Limper.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/north-carolina/rio-150-mexican-restaurant.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.