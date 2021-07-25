Rising country stars at Hendersonville’s free block party

Two of country music’s brightest young stars showcase their music at Hendersonville’s Block Party on Main on July 31. The free event features husband-and-wife Nashville recording artists Joe Lasher and Kaitlyn Baker and is part of The Down Home Series presented by Ingles.

Headliner Joe Lasher has toured the U.S. since age 16, and performed more than 500 live shows, including appearances with top country acts, such as Brett Young, Hardy and Old Dominion. His four-song acoustic EP, “The Hurricane Mills Sessions,” was released in spring 2020.

Singer, songwriter Kaitlyn Baker draws inspiration from her raising in Appalachian coal country. Her country tune “Blackbird” is racking up digital downloads nationally across all streaming platforms. She has opened for a large number of country greats including Brad Paisley, Craig Morgan, Travis Tritt and Tanya Tucker.

Commodore Fox, based out of Asheville, warms up the crowd with favorites from Motown, classic rock and country.

Admission to the concert is free, with attendees encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to The Storehouse, a local nonprofit that distributes food to those in need.