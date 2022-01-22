Rising to the challenge: Donations to animal rescues in Iredell in honor of Betty White top $18,000

Lake Norman Humane had planned to celebrate the life and legacy of Betty White on Monday, which was her 100th birthday.
They planned to remember the late actress who was a well-known animal advocate with snack foods and a gathering but the snowy weather made that impossible.
A nationwide effort to honor Betty White, however, went on as scheduled and Lake Norman Humane, along with other local rescue groups, reaped the rewards.
The Betty White Challenge raised more than $18,000 for Lake Norman Humane, Piedmont Animal Rescue, Rescue Ranch and Iredell County Animal Services.
Piedmont Animal Rescue Director Jason Benge said more than $7,100 had come in as of Thursday morning, and additional donations had not yet been counted.
Lake Norman Humane Director Jason Hayes said the amount raised as of Friday afternoon exceeded $7,000 and more was coming in. And monetary donations were not the only way fans of the actress and animal advocates paid tribute, Hayes said. Donations of items on Lake Norman Humane’s wish list also arrived at the facility on Charlotte Highway near Mooresville.
And at the Rescue Ranch in Statesville, the donations totaled $4,424.
The donations to Iredell County Animal Services amounted to $548.
White, who died Dec. 31, was a dedicated animal welfare activist, and in the days following her death, the Betty White Challenge arose, encouraging people to donate at least $5 to an animal rescue organization of their choice.
And, on the local level, folks came through with donations, meaning these organizations can save more animals, Benge said.
On Thursday, as donations were still coming in, Benge and Donald Gullett, development director, were doing just that. “We just picked up five dogs today,” Benge said.
The five dogs will not be available for adoption right away as they are scared and under-socialized and will need a lot of love and care to get them ready to be pets. Benge said the donations through the Betty White Challenge will help in this endeavor.
Benge said the more than $7,000 will mean PAR can help more animals. He said this money will help PAR to be able to pull more dogs from local shelters and to get them any medical and social rehabilitation needed to get them adopted.
Hayes said the generosity shown by the community was nothing short of remarkable. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many donations to that level,” Hayes said.
This was especially remarkable since the campaign sprung up quickly, and most organizations did little marketing on their own.
“This means everything,” Hayes said.
Lake Norman Humane posted a photo of one its dogs, Duke, who is currently undergoing treatment for advanced heartworm disease. Hayes said this money will go a long way toward helping Duke and other heartworm positive dogs recover and be adopted.
“Heartworm is incredibly expensive to treat and it is so common in our region,” he said. Heartworm is spread by mosquitos, which are much more common in warmer climates such as in North Carolina
“We are truly moved by how many wonderful people honored Betty White’s lifelong commitment to animal welfare with a donation in her honor to Lake Norman Humane. It is absolutely heartwarming to see how many lives Betty White touched. … Your support saves lives,” a post on Lake Norman Humane’s Facebook page read.
“We are so grateful to honor Betty’s legacy and we are truly grateful that that many folks chose us,” Hayes said.
Amy Spear, Rescue Ranch development manager, said that organization is also thankful that people chose Rescue Ranch and to honor White’s legacy. “We are so grateful for our supporters who participated in the Betty White Challenge. We were so happy to be a part of this campaign and honor Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday,” Spear said.