Rising to the challenge: Donations to animal rescues in Iredell in honor of Betty White top $18,000

White, who died Dec. 31, was a dedicated animal welfare activist, and in the days following her death, the Betty White Challenge arose, encouraging people to donate at least $5 to an animal rescue organization of their choice.

And, on the local level, folks came through with donations, meaning these organizations can save more animals, Benge said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, as donations were still coming in, Benge and Donald Gullett, development director, were doing just that. “We just picked up five dogs today,” Benge said.

The five dogs will not be available for adoption right away as they are scared and under-socialized and will need a lot of love and care to get them ready to be pets. Benge said the donations through the Betty White Challenge will help in this endeavor.

Benge said the more than $7,000 will mean PAR can help more animals. He said this money will help PAR to be able to pull more dogs from local shelters and to get them any medical and social rehabilitation needed to get them adopted.

Hayes said the generosity shown by the community was nothing short of remarkable. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many donations to that level,” Hayes said.