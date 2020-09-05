ROARING FOR DEVIN: Parade held to cheer 8-year-old facing second relapse of leukemia

Carloads of friends, family members and one special lion lady perked up a Mooresville boy who is battling cancer during a “well wishes” parade in front of his home Friday.
Devin Kiser, 8, is facing a second relapse of acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood cancer he was first diagnosed with in 2016. Last week, doctors told Mike and Allison Kiser, Devin’s parents, that leukemia cancer cells were detected in their son’s spinal fluid and were traveling to his brain causing him the terrible headaches and blurry vision he had recently been experiencing, said Allison Kiser.
Close family friends wanted to cheer Devin up and organized a car parade featuring friends, neighbors, Coddle Creek Elementary School mates and friends from the Academy of Dance and Fine Arts in Mooresville where Devin and his sisters Tessa, 12, Ainsley, 11, and Brielle, 6, take dance lessons.
Devin said his favorite part of the “well wishes” parade was seeing his former dance teacher Amanda Conley dressed in a lion costume, his favorite animal. “It was cool,” said Devin, of the surprise parade. His favorite color is orange so many of the parade participants presented him with orange balloons and wore orange shirts with the words “Devin’s Pride” on them, a nod to his love for lions. Orange is also the color for leukemia awareness and September is “Blood Cancer Awareness Month,” said Allison Kiser.
Whatever treatment Devin receives means a lengthy hospital stay so he will take all the posters and cards received at the parade to decorate his hospital room, Allison Kiser said.
Despite spending a lot of time in hospitals, those who know him well said Devin’s positive attitude is inspiring.
“I just want the community to know how very special Devin is,” said Conley. “He is a fighter and he has the best attitude I’ve ever come across and the fact that he is so brave and just takes this disease head on is very admirable.”
“Devin is one of the most positive, happiest kids you’ll ever meet,” said Allison Kiser. “He has been through so much. He’s spent half his life fighting cancer but you would never know it by talking to him. He has the most positive attitude on life. That’s why I feel there’s a lot of fight left in this kid.”
Coddle Creek Elementary School Principal Susan Fail, who has known the Kiser family for years, called Devin “an inspiration to all of us.”
“He’s not complained a single time,” said Fail, who attended Friday’s parade. “He’s never gotten down.”
“We’re just going to keep moving forward,” said Allison Kiser. “And, we’ve got a lot of support from our community and family and friends.”
