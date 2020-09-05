ROARING FOR DEVIN: Parade held to cheer 8-year-old facing second relapse of leukemia

Whatever treatment Devin receives means a lengthy hospital stay so he will take all the posters and cards received at the parade to decorate his hospital room, Allison Kiser said.

Despite spending a lot of time in hospitals, those who know him well said Devin’s positive attitude is inspiring.

“I just want the community to know how very special Devin is,” said Conley. “He is a fighter and he has the best attitude I’ve ever come across and the fact that he is so brave and just takes this disease head on is very admirable.”

“Devin is one of the most positive, happiest kids you’ll ever meet,” said Allison Kiser. “He has been through so much. He’s spent half his life fighting cancer but you would never know it by talking to him. He has the most positive attitude on life. That’s why I feel there’s a lot of fight left in this kid.”

Coddle Creek Elementary School Principal Susan Fail, who has known the Kiser family for years, called Devin “an inspiration to all of us.”

“He’s not complained a single time,” said Fail, who attended Friday’s parade. “He’s never gotten down.”

“We’re just going to keep moving forward,” said Allison Kiser. “And, we’ve got a lot of support from our community and family and friends.”