Roberts is new Iredell agriculture-horticulture extension agent

Iredell County Cooperative Extension welcomes Melinda Roberts as the new extension agent, agriculture-horticulture. In this role, Roberts will provide leadership for horticulture programs in Iredell County for commercial businesses and consumers.

Her responsibilities include delivering research-based information and educational opportunities in horticulture through demonstrations, workshops, demonstration gardens, on-site visits, and other educational programs.

Additional duties consist of training and oversight of the Extension Master Gardener volunteer program and managing commercial pesticide education.

Roberts started in horticulture at an early age, working on her family’s farm in Statesville.

She received an associate degree in agriculture from Haywood Community College, a bachelor’s degree in biology with an emphasis in agriculture from Western Carolina University, and a master’s in plant ecophysiology from Appalachian State University. She is a certified organic specialist.