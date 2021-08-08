Robot helps sisters care for hospice house patients

Sisters Alice Foster and Pruella “Pru” Nixon have worked at Carolina Caring’s Catawba Valley Hospice House for 15 years in environmental services. Recently, they began using LightStrike, a disinfection robot proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2, to sanitize patient rooms.

“The robot helps keep our patients and their loves one safe,” said Nixon. “It feels great to take extra steps to protect them.”

As the leader in ultraviolet (UV) light disinfection for health care facilities, LightStrike robots have been deployed in more than 800 health care facilities around the world, including the Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Stanford University Health Care, Henry Ford Health System and Carolina Caring. By using bursts of high intensity, broad spectrum UV light, Xenex LightStrike robots quickly deactivate viruses, bacteria and spores where they are most vulnerable without damaging other materials and equipment.

Carolina Caring was the first serious illness provider in the region to begin using LightStrike technology at our Hospice Houses.