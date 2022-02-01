Rockie Lynne encourages audience to dream big

Dream big and you can do whatever you set your mind to were messages that Rockie Lynne shared with those attending the premiere Music Speaks series, which will be held each month through the end of the year.
This program of the Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, the Iredell Arts Council, was held Jan. 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Gracie Building on the Barium Springs Campus.
Paula Miller, Heartstrings program manager, welcomed everyone and thanked them for coming out for this first event of the year. She likewise thanked Susan Rash as she noted this was “really her idea for us to have a monthly series where we could bring in musicians that could talk about their personal inspiring stories and their music and share that with our community and especially the kids and families here. There was no better way to kick this off than to have Rockie Lynne perform first for us and speak tonight.”
After Miller shared thanks to the Iredell Arts Council for their partnership and to the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman for providing refreshments, and making introductions, Lynne took the stage and expressed his thanks for the opportunity to visit with them, noting the flood of emotions that were coming back being in this room, which is where his story began.
It was around Nov. 16 or 17, 1964, Lynne said, that he was found outside the door of this building when he was around 3 or 4 days old, wrapped in a blanket and placed in a basket.
This room, he said, used to be a laundry, and then it became a storage building and then a place where events were held. During one of those events, Lynne said he heard a man playing the guitar and singing. He pointed to the actual place he was sitting at the time and said, “I knew right then that for the rest of my life I was going to play guitar. I was going to sing. I learned what I wanted to do right here in this room.”
Lynne looked around the room and told the crowd, especially the young people in attendance, that he felt it was important for him to say that “you can do this. I don’t have any special talent. I don’t have any gift. I just have a really serious, fierce work ethic, and I believe in you. And I believe that you can do anything that you set your mind to.”
During the sharing of his story, one which he didn’t tell for many years of his life but one now that he says he doesn’t shy away from, Lynne told how it was tough being at the home as they had hundreds of kids to take care of, but if it wasn’t for them, he would not be here. He told of his being adopted as a young boy, around the age of 4-1/2 or 5 and how when he was in the seventh grade, he was able to raise the money by mowing yards to purchase his very first guitar. He taught himself to play by listening to Kiss and Jimi Hendrix records, which he bought from a church yard sale.
After graduating from North Iredell High School, he entered the United States Army and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He shared that he would like to say he entered the military because of he was patriotic and wanted to serve, but “the truth was and the truth is that was just my next best option.”
Upon graduating from jumping school in Georgia, Lynne told the story of receiving his wings and the sergeant who pinned those wings on looked him right in the eyes and said, “son, if you can do this, you can do anything. And that was the first time that an adult had ever said anything positive to me. The first time that someone ever said, you know what, son, you are as big as you want to be. Dream big!”
When he left the Army, Lynne decided to move to California and be, as he said, “Eddie Van Halen, except taller and more handsome. That was my plan.” He attended guitar school there and taught at the school for several years and auditioned for 100 rock bands. He shared the story of auditioning for a band and while he knew he played well, he didn’t get the job probably because of the things he would not participate in, like drinking and drugs and more. This, he said, led to a point he wanted to stress, which was to “stay away from things that will hurt you. Stay away from any sort of thing that will keep you from reaching your goals.”
Lynne later moved to Nashville where he said with a smile, his plan was to become “Tim McGraw, but taller and more handsome.”
When he signed to a record deal from Universal Records, Lynne met Susan, the senior vice president of publicity, who would in time become his wife. It was her job to tell the recording artists’ stories, and it was she who got Lynne to share his whole story with her.
The founder of the Tribute to the Troops, Lynne and Susan are now dedicated to bringing comfort to Gold Star families, those who have lost their children in service to their country. The organization has purchased college scholarships for 112 children in five states, it was shared.
Interspersed between the stories, Lynne shared multiple songs, both those he has written as well as others, with the group and as he concluded his program, he pulled a challenge coin from his pocket. The coin had the 82nd Airborne Unit on it and the combat infantry symbol. He shared this with two little sisters, and told them to take this home and “if you ever doubt for one second that you don’t have everything it takes, put this in your hand and know that I came from that door step and did it, nowhere near what you can do.”
A time of questions and answered followed, which will be the format for following programs as well. After sharing a final song, Lynne thanked all for the chance to come and be with them, and Miller thank him for sharing his story, which she noted “came straight from your heart and we appreciate all your words of wisdom.”