Rockie Lynne encourages audience to dream big

It was around Nov. 16 or 17, 1964, Lynne said, that he was found outside the door of this building when he was around 3 or 4 days old, wrapped in a blanket and placed in a basket.

This room, he said, used to be a laundry, and then it became a storage building and then a place where events were held. During one of those events, Lynne said he heard a man playing the guitar and singing. He pointed to the actual place he was sitting at the time and said, “I knew right then that for the rest of my life I was going to play guitar. I was going to sing. I learned what I wanted to do right here in this room.”

Lynne looked around the room and told the crowd, especially the young people in attendance, that he felt it was important for him to say that “you can do this. I don’t have any special talent. I don’t have any gift. I just have a really serious, fierce work ethic, and I believe in you. And I believe that you can do anything that you set your mind to.”