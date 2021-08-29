Rocky Mount Church to host annual cruise-in

Rocky Mount Church will be hosting its fifth annual cruise-in Sept. 18 at 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville, just five miles south of Troutman. This fun and free, family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date will be Sept. 25.

The last show, which was held in 2019, drew 200 participants and lots of spectators. Rocky Mount Cruise-In is open to all makes, models and years. No pre-registration is required since there is no fee to show vehicles. A registration table will be set up near the church sanctuary for exhibitors to get their show numbers and other information.

Free hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips and drinks will also be available for all exhibitors and spectators.

Music from the ‘50s through the ‘80s will help visitors get into the classic car frame of mind as they browse through the cars and trucks.

Trophies for exhibitors will be awarded in eight categories. Prize drawings for attendees will include professional car detail, race tickets and a wide screen television.

If you are proud of your vehicle, bring it out!

For additional information, email cars@rockymountchurch.com.