Rocky Mount Church to host special event for people with special needs

Rocky Mount Church in Mooresville has announced it will serve as a host of Night to Shine 2023, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

What is Night to Shine? The unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, celebrating people with special needs will be held in-person by host churches around the world simultaneously Feb. 10. Rocky Mount Church is excited to be a part of this worldwide movement that God is using as a catalyst to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally the church worldwide to honor their local community of people with special needs, ensuring they know they are valued and loved.

Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“Our church family is thrilled to host again! We look forward to having a great time with our guests and giving the caregivers a chance to recharge and connect with others as well.” Roberta Browne NTS coordinator for Rocky Mount Church shared. “This is more than just a party, it is about seeing each person as a treasure and that they are valued by God and by us! It is an unforgettable night for all involved.”

She added, “This is a night not only for our guests to shine, but for churches to shine, for volunteers to shine and most importantly, for Christ to shine.”

To join this event, guests and their caregivers must be registered. The Rocky Mount Church Night To Shine Registration Page can be found at: https://rockymount.nighttoshine.com/

“I’m so excited Night to Shine 2023 will be back in-person! All around the world, individuals with special needs are going to be celebrated like they should be. We’ve been able to adapt over the last couple years, but we can’t wait to be back together in person to cheer for every guest as they walk the red carpet, dance the night away with their friends, crown them as a king or queen of the prom and most importantly, tell every single one of them that their life has purpose and they are loved by us and the God of this universe,” said Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation.

As sponsor of Night to Shine, the Tim Tebow Foundation will provide each host church with the official 2023 Night to Shine Planning Manual, personalized guidance and support from a Tim Tebow Foundation staff member, the opportunity to apply for financial grants, and access to planning resources that will assist them in creating an unforgettable night for their honored guests. The foundation also offers ongoing disability ministry resources through Shine On, a ministry that equips the global church and families living with disability with innovative resources, training, and programs to eliminate barriers and cultivate life-giving community.

History of Night To Shine

Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In February 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers came together to celebrate 110,000 honored guests with special needs. Over the past two years, Night to Shine innovated and endured through the pandemic with the first-ever virtual Night to Shine, celebrating thousands of honored guests through unique adaptations including a complete virtual video experience and socially distanced Shine Thru drive-thru events.

Information on the Night to Shine hosted by Rocky Mount Church in Mooresville can be found at: https://rockymount.nighttoshine.com/

To learn more about Rocky Mount Church, visit: https://rockymountchurch.com/

Donations of any amount will be gratefully accepted. See the registration page and find the link to ‘donate’: https://rockymount.nighttoshine.com/

For more information on the worldwide movement of Night to Shine, sponsored the Tim Tebow Foundation, visit: www.timtebowfoundation.org/night-to-shine.

To learn more about how the Tim Tebow Foundation is serving the world’s most vulnerable and sharing God’s love by fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves, visit www.timtebowfoundation.org.