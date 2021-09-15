 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rocky Mount Methodist Church hosting annual cruise-in
0 Comments
alert top story

Rocky Mount Methodist Church hosting annual cruise-in

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Rocky Mount Methodist Church’s fifth annual cruise-in is set for Sept. 18 at the church, 1739 Perth Road, Mooresville.

This fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m. with free hot dogs, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, chips and drinks available for all exhibitors and spectators

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The last show drew 200 participants and lots of spectators in 2019. Rocky Mount Cruise-In is open to all makes, models and years. No preregistration is required, and there is no fee to show vehicles. A registration table will be set up near the church sanctuary for exhibitors to get their show numbers and other information.

Music from the 1950s through the ’80s will help visitors get into the classic car frame of mind as they browse through the cars and trucks.

Trophies for exhibitors will be awarded in eight categories. Attendees are eligible for prize drawings including professional car detailing, race tickets and a wide screen television.

Cruise-in organizers noted that if you are proud of your vehicle, bring it out and participate in the event.

For more information, email cars@rockymountchurch.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID-19 spreads through gorillas at zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics