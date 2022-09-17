Rocky River Elementary receives Lowes Home Town grant

Wanting to make the playground fully inclusive so that all of the students at Rocky River Elementary School could enjoy the equipment spurred a change at the school.

And that change was celebrated Thursday with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting of the school’s new rubber surface on all of the playgrounds, thus making all the school campus fully inclusive for the students.

This project began last year with a discussion about the various problems with the mulch which was on the playgrounds, noted Monica Donaldson, who has served as the project manager and PIT Crew (Parent Involvement Team) PTO co-treasurer at the school, located in Mooresville at 483 Rocky River Road.

One such issue, she shared, centered on access for some of the students who have disabilities. With the mulch, they had a raised wall around it to keep it contained and therefore allowing only one way to enter for those needing wheelchairs or the use of braces. Maneuvering on the mulch was difficult, especially in the wheelchair, Donaldson said.

Thus they began to research the project and found out that rubber surfaces are “safer and more inclusive for everybody involved. Then came the price tag, which was expensive,” she said, but this didn’t stop them. They just figured it would take them several years of fundraising through the school.

Through the efforts of the students and staff, half the funds were raised as a result of their Booster-thon event last spring but, as the principal, Dr. Chuck LaRusso, shared, “we still weren’t there yet, so we reached out to some partners.”

“We were on a mission to find the funds to get it done this year,” Donaldson said.

With a team effort of the PIT Crew and Kaylor Kaemba, who was at that time interim assistant principal and is now an assistant principal at the high school, they shared their vision with others in the community. Secretary Katie Pettigrew wrote up a grant proposal, which was submitted to Lowe’s, and the school became a recipient of a Lowe’s Home Town grant.

In addition to the help from Lowe’s, local construction company Pedulla Excavation came onboard, did the excavation work and provided new sidewalks, thus allowing easy access to the school’s three playgrounds — which includes the main one, the pre-K and the third grade playgrounds. They also placed a new 16x20 pad for children to do sidewalk chalk art.

Jake Rollings, store manager for the Troutman Lowe’s, along with Adam Bauernschub, assistant manager of the store, were there for the celebration. Rollings reflected on the occasion by sharing that the Lowe’s Home Town Project is all about home town for Lowe’s.

“Last year we celebrated out 100 year anniversary,” he said. “So we started selecting 100 home towns that we would decide to give back every year. It was so successful last year, we said we are going to do it again every year now.”

Having grown up in Mooresville, literally just around the corner from Rocky River Elementary, just off Shearers and Pandora roads, Rollings said, “it was really cool when they asked me to do it, and they didn’t know I grew up right there, right around the corner from Rocky River. So it’s a really cool opportunity to support, connect with the folks at the school and give back to the community, the kids.”

Mickey and Terri Pedulla likewise shared the importance of supporting and giving back to help the schools and the children and donating as much as they can.

Noting that they have 10 grandchildren, three of whom are at the school, Mickey said that “everybody’s got to help everybody to make it work. And that’s basically what it’s all about, helping everybody.”

Once the finances were secured, the actual work of pouring the rubber surfaces, which was done by a Denver company, took about 2-1/2 weeks, Donaldson said, thus providing a safe, inclusive place for all of the little Rocky Racers.

While not a sponsor of the playground, Lineberger Orthodontics wanted to come and help make the event even more festive by providing free popcorn and cotton candy, Donaldson said, “and we more than welcomed them.”

Music filled the air, courtesy of DJ Scott Vaughn, as the children played on the playground before the official ribbon-cutting, thus making it even more of a celebratory occasion.

Dr. Jason Gardner, Mooresville Graded School District superintendent, commented that this was “an exciting day, a lot of collaboration with our Parent Teacher Organization, the school system, and local businesses with Lowe’s to make this happen. And we’re just excited to provide something that our kids will enjoy for years to come.”

Roger Hyatt, chair of the MGSD Board of Education, said he would echo what Gardner said and noted the old saying, ‘it takes a village to raise a child.’

“It in fact does. What you see today is physical evidence of that,” he said. “And you can also see how excited the children are to have this opportunity. It’s designed for fun, physical activity and safety, which we always look at, safety. And you can tell by the turnout of moms and dads that it’s an exciting time for them too.”

As for LaRusso, when asked what it meant to have this area where all the children can be out there, he said, “I think we always think about schools being a place where kids come and they learn their academics, but the playground is the place that they learn how to cooperate, how to play, how to get along, how to share, and so our playground is kind of our classroom, so to speak, for those skills. So it’s invaluable. It’s worth every investment that we make. I think that’s why everybody is so interested in contributing.”

As they prepared to cut the ribbon at the ceremony, Donaldson again thanked everyone for their part in getting them to this point including the parents, school staff and all of the PIT Crew. LaRusso echoed his thanks to the PIT Crews from last year and the incoming board who, as he said “were integral to make this happen,” along with Lowe’s and the Pedulla family.

Following the shout of “One, two, three,” LaRusso and Assistant Principal Lani Earnhardt cut the ribbon as confetti filled the air, along with cheers and the excited squeals of the many children as they waved their racing flags thus officially opening up the playgrounds.