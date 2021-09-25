Rolling the dice: Lake Norman's gamble on fourth down play pays off

KANNAPOLIS — With the game on the line, Jonathan Oliphant needed to make a decision. His team faced a 4th and 1 at their own 24-yard line leading Kannapolis by just one point. But when his team came off the field after calling timeout, the decision was made for him.

“The kids made the call,” Oliphant said, still catching his breath.

Lake Norman called a toss sweep to AJ Baker and picked up two yards and the first down, giving the Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 Greater Metro 4) a chance to kneel out the clock on a 14-13 win over A.L. Brown (3-2, 0-2 Greater Metro 4) in a game that they dominated everywhere but the scoreboard.

“I told the guys at halftime that I’m always going to roll the dice,” Oliphant added. “It’s what we do and the kids have bought into it. If we kick it there, we put the ball in their hands. We wanted it in our hands.

“They told me they’d go out and get it, they went and got it and the rest is history.”

The final run of the night may have only gone for two yards, but for most of the night, the Wildcats were picking up rushing yards in large chunks, finishing the night with 300 rushing yards, averaging more than five yards per carry.