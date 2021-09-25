Rolling the dice: Lake Norman's gamble on fourth down play pays off

KANNAPOLIS — With the game on the line, Jonathan Oliphant needed to make a decision. His team faced a 4th and 1 at their own 24-yard line leading Kannapolis by just one point. But when his team came off the field after calling timeout, the decision was made for him.
“The kids made the call,” Oliphant said, still catching his breath.
Lake Norman called a toss sweep to AJ Baker and picked up two yards and the first down, giving the Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 Greater Metro 4) a chance to kneel out the clock on a 14-13 win over A.L. Brown (3-2, 0-2 Greater Metro 4) in a game that they dominated everywhere but the scoreboard.
“I told the guys at halftime that I’m always going to roll the dice,” Oliphant added. “It’s what we do and the kids have bought into it. If we kick it there, we put the ball in their hands. We wanted it in our hands.
“They told me they’d go out and get it, they went and got it and the rest is history.”
The final run of the night may have only gone for two yards, but for most of the night, the Wildcats were picking up rushing yards in large chunks, finishing the night with 300 rushing yards, averaging more than five yards per carry.
It was evident early on that the Wonders were going to struggle to stop the Lake Norman option attack, so the Wildcats leaned on their ground game, running the ball on 56 of the 58 offensive snaps. However, the ‘Cats didn’t rely on just one back to get the job done, instead, they employed a whole host of different runners for the Kannapolis defense to handle.
“In our offense, we’re going to share the football,” Oliphant said. “When one person on our team scores, we all score. This team is making moves and I’m proud as heck of them.”
Leading the way in the Wildcats’ ground game was wingback Ryan Peacock, who carried the ball eight times for a game-high 90 yards. Fullback Caleb Douthit led the team in carries, toting the ball 18 times for 74 yards, but it was quarterback Jackson Garlick and wingback Chase Wigginton that found the endzone with Wigginton adding 77 yards on 15 carries.
Baker, the sophomore speedster that played the hero in the final moments, finished the game with 52 yards on just five carries.
“Anytime you can come to Kannapolis and get a win, it’s a great boost for the program,” Oliphant said. “They have one of the best programs in the state, in my opinion...to win here is big.”
Not only were the Wildcats able to travel to Kannapolis to pick up the program’s first-ever win over A.L. Brown, but they also did it in a convincing fashion. For the game, Lake Norman outgained the Wonders 300-172 and controlled the ball for 30:19 of the 48 minutes, limiting the Kannapolis offense to just eight possessions for the entire game.
Wasted opportunities for Lake Norman in the second and third quarters were enough to allow the Wonders to keep the game closer than the stat sheet may have depicted. Kannapolis even had a chance to tie the game at 14 with 5:32 to play in the third but had their PAT attempt blocked by nearly the entire defensive front of the Wildcats.
“No coach ever expects to come in and dominate,” Oliphant said. “They’ve got a lot of great players and they’re well-coached. We’re struggling to stop the pass right now, but we’re going to get better and we were really strong up front on offense and defense.”
The Lake Norman defense, in addition to allowing just 172 yards, held the Wonders to just 55 rushing yards on 20 attempts, a per-carry average of just 2.75 yards. They did, at times, struggle to stop the A.L. Brown passing attack, allowing 117 yards and a touchdown through the air, but came up with a pair of interceptions, including one to set up what ultimately became the game-winning 4th down conversion late in the fourth quarter.
“The guys are starting to believe and buy into doing the little things right,” Oliphant said. “A wise man once told me that a lot of little things add up to great things.”
A two-yard run may seem like a little thing on the stat sheet, but Baker’s fourth-down dive past the sticks added up to a big win for the Wildcats.
Lake Norman returns home next week to face West Cabarrus (2-2, 1-0 GM4) in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.