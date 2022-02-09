Ron Brendle Quartet scheduled to perform at local church

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will present the Ron Brendle Quartet in concert featuring John Spurrier on drums, Troy Conn and Scott Sawyer, both playing guitar, and Ron Brendle on bass.
Scheduled for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m., the program will feature a mixture of contemporary and original jazz music. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 for single, $25 per couple and $10 for student.
Brendle, an Iredell County native, is a freelance bassist in the Charlotte area and has performed and recorded with many notable jazz artists of international stature. He is also the recipient of two North Carolina Arts Council Jazz Composer Fellowship Grants.
A graduate of Appalachian State University, he received a bachelor’s degree in music and studied bass with Charlie Haden at the Atlantic Center for the Arts.
Troy Conn started playing guitar at age 13 and soon began playing shows before he could even drive. He studied classical guitar at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and after graduating, was invited to study at Berklee Guitar Sessions under a full scholarship.
A native of Charlotte, Conn plays regularly with his own bands. He has also performed across the country and overseas and using his diverse background has performed with the Charlotte Symphony and many pit orchestras.
When he’s not playing, Conn is often teaching and mentoring young musicians from elementary through university level. He also teaches a jazz camp for The Jazz Arts Initiative as well as Community School of the Arts and does private, one-on-one instruction. His latest CD, “Old and New” was released in spring 2018.
Scott Sawyer was born in Chicago and was introduced to jazz and other music at an early age, via his father’s record collection. Early on, Jimi Hendrix and Michael Bloomfield caught his ear and that led to blues and blues/roots influenced rock.
Sawyer has shared the stage and/or recorded with many artists of note and toured Central America with the Jon Metzger Quartet and also recorded and performed with jazz singer Nnenna Freelon, including performances in Europe, Norway, Brazil and Canada.
In 2013 he joined the Durham Jazz Workshop faculty where he leads adult and youth combos, instructs groups and offers individual instruction. He’s an adjunct instructor at East Carolina University and guitar instructor at the UNC Summer Jazz Workshop. His latest album “Night Visions” was released in 2020.
John Spurrier is a Charlotte-based drummer with more than 25 years experience performing, teaching and recording throughout the Southeast.
He prides himself on fully embracing a variety of musical genres and works regularly with artists spanning jazz, rock, funk, R&B and world music.
In addition to playing with a number of local jazz artists, Spurrier is a regular member of The Shanna Blake Band and a longstanding member of Gigi Dover & the Big Love.
For additional information, call the church office at 704-663-5659.