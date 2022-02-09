Ron Brendle Quartet scheduled to perform at local church

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 164 Fairview Road, will present the Ron Brendle Quartet in concert featuring John Spurrier on drums, Troy Conn and Scott Sawyer, both playing guitar, and Ron Brendle on bass.

Scheduled for Feb. 20 at 7 p.m., the program will feature a mixture of contemporary and original jazz music. Tickets will be available at the door at a cost of $15 for single, $25 per couple and $10 for student.

Brendle, an Iredell County native, is a freelance bassist in the Charlotte area and has performed and recorded with many notable jazz artists of international stature. He is also the recipient of two North Carolina Arts Council Jazz Composer Fellowship Grants.

A graduate of Appalachian State University, he received a bachelor’s degree in music and studied bass with Charlie Haden at the Atlantic Center for the Arts.

Troy Conn started playing guitar at age 13 and soon began playing shows before he could even drive. He studied classical guitar at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and after graduating, was invited to study at Berklee Guitar Sessions under a full scholarship.