Ron "Duck" Wyatt honored by County Commissioners for his time as Register of Deeds

Over the years, Ron “Duck” Wyatt has worn many hats, one of which he was honored for on Tuesday night by Chairman James Mallory and the Iredell County Board of Commissioners.
“I can’t imagine there are many out there that don’t know Duck,” Mallory said. “He’s never left serving his community.”
Wyatt, who is a veteran of the Marine Corps, has served in many roles in Iredell County. For many years, he served as lieutenant with the Iredell County Sheriff's Office before retiring and getting more involved in county operations. In 2016, he was selected by Iredell County Republicans to serve as the Register of Deeds. Wyatt has also served in recent years as the chairman of the Iredell County GOP.
During that time he was also the elected mayor of Troutman before resigning to take the Register of Deeds job.
Now, after just over four years serving as the Register of Deeds, he’s returned home to Troutman to be the new town manager.
“Sometimes it’s hard to wear the political hat and then do the day-to-day jobs,” Wyatt said. “But when it comes down to it, we have a service to provide.”
Wyatt also credited his two assistants at the Register of Deeds, Joyce Bess and Sharon Ladd.
“I was supposed to go to Troutman back in the summer, but when my staff found out about it, they made me change my mind,” Wyatt said. “But this time, they told me that they could handle it.”
Members of the community were even texting board members to show their appreciation of Wyatt.
“He has assured the citizens have been treated with dignity and respect as the functions of his office were carried out,” Bill Baity said, via Gene Houpe. “We will miss his leadership and service and we wish him well in his new position.”
Wyatt began serving as Troutman’s town manager on Jan. 4.