Rotary Club of Mooresville honors S. Mitchell Mack with $10K gift

The Rotary Club of Mooresville has honored longtime Rotarian S. Mitchell Mack by dedicating a room in Mooresville’s new hospice house in his memory.

The naming opportunity and $10,000 pledge was formalized on Dec. 14 with a check presentation by the Rotary club at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House.

Rotarian and former Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) Board Member Mike Cook recalled how important Rotary was to Mitchell Mack.

“Mitchell Mack was a member of this club for more than 50 years and never missed a weekly meeting. Serving others was important to Mitchell, as it is for Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County. Naming this room for him is an honor,” Cook said.

The S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, which opened its doors in September 2021, is a 10-bed in-patient hospice facility located at 1325 Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. The hospice house offers a state-of-the-art, home-like environment, providing 24-hour care to patients and their families. Care is provided regardless of lack of insurance or ability to pay.