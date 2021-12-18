Rotary Club of Mooresville honors S. Mitchell Mack with $10K gift

The Rotary Club of Mooresville has honored longtime Rotarian S. Mitchell Mack by dedicating a room in Mooresville’s new hospice house in his memory.
The naming opportunity and $10,000 pledge was formalized on Dec. 14 with a check presentation by the Rotary club at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House.
Rotarian and former Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County (HPCIC) Board Member Mike Cook recalled how important Rotary was to Mitchell Mack.
“Mitchell Mack was a member of this club for more than 50 years and never missed a weekly meeting. Serving others was important to Mitchell, as it is for Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County. Naming this room for him is an honor,” Cook said.
The S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House, which opened its doors in September 2021, is a 10-bed in-patient hospice facility located at 1325 Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. The hospice house offers a state-of-the-art, home-like environment, providing 24-hour care to patients and their families. Care is provided regardless of lack of insurance or ability to pay.
“Both Mitchell Mack and his wife received such great care from Hospice of Iredell County in their home. That is the reason his family supported this beautiful building. They were just sweet, kind people,” said Loretta Fodrie, HPCIC volunteer and Rotarian.
Located close to the front lobby, where S. Mitchell Mack’s portrait hangs, a plaque will be placed outside the Family Nourishment Station in his memory and in honor of Rotary Club of Mooresville, which will celebrate 100 years of services above self in 2022.
For additional information about Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, call 704- 873-4719 or visit www.hoic.org.