Rotary Club to sponsor fundraiser meal

Use the QR code to order and pay for meals.

The Top of the Lake Rotary Club will be sponsoring a Port-A-Pit chicken fundraiser meal Dec. 1 with all proceeds going to support the local club and its efforts in the community and around the world.

Plates, which are $14 each, will include half a chicken and all the fixings and a Moon pie. Delivery to your location will be available for an order or 10 or more meals.

Those wishing to get fewer meals may drop by Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church on the day of the fundraiser and pick them up as the meals last. Pick up time is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 575 Brawley School Road.

Anyone can use the QR code shown here to order and pay for any quantity with credit card through Monday. Delivery instructions are also included on the code.

