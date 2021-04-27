 Skip to main content
Rotary Club's new satellite evening club grows
Rotary Club's new satellite evening club grows

The Rotary Club of Top of the Lake-Mooresville, which was created 17 years ago, has a weekly breakfast meeting at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, Mooresville.

Because some individuals in the community would like to participate in Rotary and its projects but are not able to meet at this time of day, Top of the Lake began a satellite club about 18 months ago. The members of the satellite club are full members of the Top of the Lake Club; however, they meet at a different time and place, Novanta 90 Pizzaria, 120 Langtree Village Drive, No. 102, Mooresville from 6-7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month.

The club now has 10 members, and eight were just recently inducted. Of the eight newly included members, six are former Rotarians of either the Top of the Lake-Mooresville or other Carolina clubs, who are now able to reengage with Rotary with the new meeting time available.

District Governor Mike Walker was on hand to welcome the new members.

Those interested in learning more about the club or becoming a part of either group, may email deborah.m.bowen@gmail.com or call 704-201-5953.

