Rotary past president honored

During the July 28 meeting of the Top of the Lake Rotary Club, Dr. Boen Nutting was recognized for her service as past president of the local organization. Nutting served as president of the club during 2021-22, with the Rotary year running from July to July, and she was presented with an engraved gavel for her service year by Brett Sawyer, the club’s new president for 2022-23. The group meets every Thursday at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, beginning at 8 a.m. For additional information on the organization, visit their website at www.topofthelakemooresville.com.