 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rotary past president honored

  • 0
8-7 rotary president honored

During the July 28 meeting of the Top of the Lake Rotary Club, Dr. Boen Nutting was recognized for her service as past president of the local organization. Nutting served as president of the club during 2021-22, with the Rotary year running from July to July, and she was presented with an engraved gavel for her service year by Brett Sawyer, the club’s new president for 2022-23. The group meets every Thursday at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, beginning at 8 a.m. For additional information on the organization, visit their website at www.topofthelakemooresville.com.

 Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

During the July 28 meeting of the Top of the Lake Rotary Club, Dr. Boen Nutting was recognized for her service as past president of the local organization. Nutting served as president of the club during 2021-22, with the Rotary year running from July to July, and she was presented with an engraved gavel for her service year by Brett Sawyer, the club’s new president for 2022-23. The group meets every Thursday at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, beginning at 8 a.m. For additional information on the organization, visit their website at www.topofthelakemooresville.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New doctors joins medical group

New doctors joins medical group

Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Tall Oaks welcomes Dr. Jasmin Aldridge. She joins Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, nurse practitioner Mere…

Watch Now: Related Video

Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents