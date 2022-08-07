During the July 28 meeting of the Top of the Lake Rotary Club, Dr. Boen Nutting was recognized for her service as past president of the local organization. Nutting served as president of the club during 2021-22, with the Rotary year running from July to July, and she was presented with an engraved gavel for her service year by Brett Sawyer, the club’s new president for 2022-23. The group meets every Thursday at Victory Lanes, 125 Morlake Drive, beginning at 8 a.m. For additional information on the organization, visit their website at www.topofthelakemooresville.com.
Rotary past president honored
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mary Elizabeth Gudger “Lib” Knox was honored with a drop-in party celebrating her 100th birthday.
Two major road projects should soon allow for better traffic movement around and through Mooresville.
Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeff James presented a plan Monday night at the Committee of the Whole meeting to provide tuition r…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, July 24-30.
The Isenhour family reunion is a longstanding tradition, one that has been taking place for more than 140 years, and is still going strong. An…
Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Tall Oaks welcomes Dr. Jasmin Aldridge. She joins Dr. Amber Hicks-Thibodeau, nurse practitioner Mere…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from July 17-23. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The Tribune continues its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspaper of…
July 25 started out as an ordinary day for Sabrina “Bri” Niggel, chatting with her mom that morning, heading to work at Mooresville’s HealthRe…
Near the end of the Great Depression, two Salvation Army captains established a new organization in Mooresville: The Christian Mission. Founde…