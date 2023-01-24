Rowland to head Mooresville building permitting and inspections department

The town of Mooresville has announced the selection of Tommy Rowland as the new building permitting and inspections director.

Rowland has more than 22 years of building inspection experience in North Carolina. Most recently, he served as the mechanical/plumbing code administrator for Mecklenburg County as well as former roles with the city of Gastonia and the city of Hickory. Rowland will begin his duties for Mooresville on Jan. 30.

“Tommy brings a wealth of experience and a customer service focused mindset to form the new building permitting and inspections department as part of the One Mooresville Center, which is currently under construction,” said Beau Falgout, assistant town manager. “We look forward to his leadership and working cooperatively with Iredell County to transition these important services to the Town with the ultimate goal of improving service to our community.”

Rowland holds HVAC, electrical and general contractor licenses as well as Level III Inspection Certificates in electrical, plumbing, mechanical and building.