Run at history helps highlights native rider’s PBR performance

History will have to wait after all, but not first without being pushed to the limit.
Mooresville native J.B Mauney is responsible for that.
Capturing his first round win since September of 2019 during Round 1 of the elite Professional Bull Riders Unleash The Beast’s Lucas Oil Invitational held in Des Moines, Iowa, over the past weekend, two-time PBR World Champion Mauney inched ever so closer to further cementing his name in the league’s all-time record books.
Mauney, who is tied for the most PBR elite tour wins, used the effort to enhance his attempt to break that mark.
Unfortunately, he was unable to complete his career quest.
After leaping his way to the tip top of the event’s overall leaderboard with his distance going eight-second ride in the opening round rewarded with a score of 88.5, Mauney wound up settling with a final fifth-place finish that was still used to drastically upgrade his season status.
The seasoned veteran parlayed his performance into catapulting his position into 55th place, up from the No. 98 spot in the world standings he held entering the competition, to strengthen his bid to secure a 15th consecutive qualification into the PBR World Finals.
Regardless of his situation, however, his desire remains the same.
“You never change no matter where you are in the standings,’’ said Mauney, who added another more than $6,600 to his all-time career earnings of in excess of $7.3 million that continues to establish him as the richest all-time athletic in the history of western sports, “whether you’re first or at the very bottom. It’s got to be the same mentality when you crawl into the bucking chutes. You want to win.”
In addition to his cash earnings, Mauney also collected 37 more points towards his individual total in the updated overall world championship standings.
Competing courtesy of injury exemptions after being sidelined for the entire first half of the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury, Mauney made the major move up the standings in his quest to earn one of the 35 coveted invites to the World Finals.
Highlighting his latest accomplishment was the emerging as the winner of the opening round of the most recent event. Calm and collected after being the recipient of a re-ride after he was unable to leave the chutes on his initially assigned bull, Mauney matched his newly-assigned bull jump-for-jump to post the winning score.
The effort came complete with a raucous cheer generated primarily electronically in the Wells Fargo Arena that was only partially filled with a socially-distanced limited crowd made so due to continuing concerns over COVID-19.
The feat enabled Mauney, who earned the right to don the hat and collect the golden belt buckle anointing him as the PBR World Champion in both 2013 and again in ’15, to at least put a scare in breaking the current two-way tie he shares atop the all-time record for the most PBR event wins.
After riding his way to a first-place finish at the ’19 season schedule’s tour stop in North Little Rock, Ark., he forged his way into the lead with a total of 32 career wins on the PBR’s elite Unleash The Beast circuit that features the top professional wild bull riders in the world.
The PBR Lucas Oil Invitational was the sixth elite tour event weekend PBR has hosted during COVID-19 with some fans in attendance by working with arena partners to implement new fan safety protocols.
Following a by-design scheduled one-week break, the elite PBR Unleash The Beast will next travel to Lincoln, Neb., and Pinnacle Bank Arena for the PBR Wrangler Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires.
The event, which will also welcome fans to the arena, will be Oct. 3-4, the next dates on which Mauney will make an attempt to make even more history in the PBR.
