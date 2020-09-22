Run at history helps highlights native rider’s PBR performance

“You never change no matter where you are in the standings,’’ said Mauney, who added another more than $6,600 to his all-time career earnings of in excess of $7.3 million that continues to establish him as the richest all-time athletic in the history of western sports, “whether you’re first or at the very bottom. It’s got to be the same mentality when you crawl into the bucking chutes. You want to win.”

In addition to his cash earnings, Mauney also collected 37 more points towards his individual total in the updated overall world championship standings.

Competing courtesy of injury exemptions after being sidelined for the entire first half of the 2020 season due to a shoulder injury, Mauney made the major move up the standings in his quest to earn one of the 35 coveted invites to the World Finals.

Highlighting his latest accomplishment was the emerging as the winner of the opening round of the most recent event. Calm and collected after being the recipient of a re-ride after he was unable to leave the chutes on his initially assigned bull, Mauney matched his newly-assigned bull jump-for-jump to post the winning score.